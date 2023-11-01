Baltimore County to complete testing of GBMC sexual assault evidence by end of year

Baltimore County officials announced on Wednesday an effort to expedite the testing of sexual assault kits. With a total of $2 million in funding from the state, county and a philanthropist, evidence collected into the late 90’s will go to a third party lab for testing.

Dr. Rudiger Breitnecker, a forensic pathologist at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC), began preserving slides in the 1970’s.

“Every resident deserves to feel safe,” said Johnny Olszewski, the Baltimore County executive. “Ensuring that our police department has the tools, resources and support needed to analyze this unique forensic evidence is a critical part of our work.”

Officials expect to have all GBMC slides tested by the end of the year. Police Chief Robert McCullough said that he hopes closing the cold cases will bring a measure of justice for 1,400 victims of sexual assault.

“You did not deserve what happened to you,” McCullough said at a press conference. “We hope this is another step in your healing process, [to] reclaim what was stolen from you. I want to assure you our commitment is strong, no matter how long ago your assault happened.”

In August, detectives arrested 70-year-old James Shipe, using evidence from the slides, dating back to 1978. Deputy State's Attorney, John Cox, said he will prosecute anyone responsible, if the evidence tested, points to offenders.

Democratic State Senator Shelly Hettleman updated the definition of a SAFE kit to include the GBMC slides, during this year’s legislative session. “Today is the day that we say to those hundreds of victims that what happened to them matters,” she said. “It’s the day we say that we want to do the work, do the investigations and do the prosecutions to hold rapists accountable for their crimes.”