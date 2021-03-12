-
At the end of a relationship, it’s typical for one or both parties to take stock, to dust oneself off, as it were, and try to figure out what went wrong…
-
I want to start 2021 with a confession: I play the lottery.Now, this isn’t an everyday thing. I don’t jeopardize my retirement or anyone’s college fund…
-
In the midst of the pandemic, Americans have been forced to find forms of entertainment that don’t involve getting in a car and leaving home. In the…
-
By all rights, Dak Prescott is the kind of guy that, in a sports context, I should hate.For openers, he’s the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,…
-
If the people who run football had their way, you’d see their game not in terms of a mere battle between offense and defense, but rather in the context of…
-
Was Alfred Lord Tennyson right nearly two centuries ago when he queried if it’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?Or, posited…