© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

Who are The Nighthawks?

Published March 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
nighthawks helmets.jpg
The Baltimore Nighthawks play full-contact professional women's football (photo c/o The Nighthawks)

It turns out The Ravens aren’t the only pro football team in town. For 15 years now, the Baltimore Nighthawks have been repping the city in a hard-hitting national league where the teams compete in high-level, full contact, tackle football: The Women’s Football Alliance. This episode, we meet the Nighthawks players and coaches who are blazing a trail for women in America’s last ‘men’s only’ sport.

Who you’ll hear from:

Breona Brewer, Nighthawks Wide Receiver, Free Safety, Kick/Punt Returner

Alisha Owensford, Nighthawks Linebacker & Running Back

Amanda Eich, Nighthawks Wide Receiver, Defensive End, and Long Snapper

Tanya Bryan, Nighthawks owner (and Strength & Conditioning / Special Teams Coach)

Keith Kahan, Nighthawks Head Coach

Lisa King, Commissioner of the Women’s Football Alliance

aaliya stewart.jpg
The Nighthawks' Aaliya Stewart, number 28, runs the ball (Photo c/o The Nighthawks)
rolanda davis.jpg
The Nighthawks' Rolanda Davis, number 30, avoids a tackle (photo c/o The Nighthawks)
rashida ford.jpg
The Nighthawks' Rashida Ford, number 24 (photo c/o The Nighthawks)

Tags

The Maryland Curiosity Bureau Maryland Curiosity BureauPodcast CentralWYPR PodcastBaltimorefootballstrong womenSports
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Aaron Henkin