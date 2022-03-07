Who are The Nighthawks?

It turns out The Ravens aren’t the only pro football team in town. For 15 years now, the Baltimore Nighthawks have been repping the city in a hard-hitting national league where the teams compete in high-level, full contact, tackle football: The Women’s Football Alliance. This episode, we meet the Nighthawks players and coaches who are blazing a trail for women in America’s last ‘men’s only’ sport.

Who you’ll hear from:

Breona Brewer, Nighthawks Wide Receiver, Free Safety, Kick/Punt Returner

Alisha Owensford, Nighthawks Linebacker & Running Back

Amanda Eich, Nighthawks Wide Receiver, Defensive End, and Long Snapper

Tanya Bryan, Nighthawks owner (and Strength & Conditioning / Special Teams Coach)

Keith Kahan, Nighthawks Head Coach

Lisa King, Commissioner of the Women’s Football Alliance

The Nighthawks' Aaliya Stewart, number 28, runs the ball (Photo c/o The Nighthawks)

The Nighthawks' Rolanda Davis, number 30, avoids a tackle (photo c/o The Nighthawks)