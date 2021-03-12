© 2021 WYPR
Dirt Bikes

  • Police established a traffic calming area at Park Circle in Northwest Baltimore in response to dirt bikes that have frequented the area on Sunday afternoons for years.
    City Tackle Dirt Bikes Once Again
    P. Kenneth Burns
    Baltimore City leaders have renewed efforts to craft a solution to a long standing problem; dirt bikes on city streets. The moves come after a fracas...