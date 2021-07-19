Brittany Young's B-360 Pops STEM & Wheelies With Young Dirt-Bikers

Joining Tom now is Brittany Young, the founder of an organization called B-360. She offers STEM education to local kids by showing them what they can learn about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math when they ride and study dirt bikes. Her goal is to inspire confidence and responsibility in the young people, and help to interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.

Mike - a lifelong Baltimore dirt-biker and now B-360's lead instructor - at a riding-skills workshop (TedX)

Ms. Young and B-360 were recently awarded a $75,000 unrestricted fellowship grant, to be paid annually for three years by the Fund for New Leadership. Additionally, they'll receive mentorship, leadership training and peer coaching to expand their organizations' impact.

Young was also a Class of 2020 TED Fellow, and received a Baltimore Business Journal Best in Tech Award.

Brittany Young joins us on Zoom…