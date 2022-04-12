Sizing up the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session

Today on Midday, a recap of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, the state's 90-day annual legislative session that adjourned, Sine Die, last night at midnight.

Joining Tom first to discuss some of the key legislative achievements of the session is Delegate Luke Clippinger, a Democrat who represents Baltimore City and the 46th District, and who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

Del. Clippinger joins us on Zoom.

Then, Tom turns to Josh Kurtz, the founding editor of Maryland Matters, the online news journal covering Maryland politics and government, for more wide-ranging analysis of the 2022 session.

Mr. Kurtz, a veteran journalist and State House-watcher, also joins us on Zoom.

MD Del. Luke Clippinger (D., Dist 46), Chair, House Judiciary Committee; Josh Kurtz, founding editor of the news journal, Maryland Matters. (courtesy photos)

