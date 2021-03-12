-
State Comptroller Peter Franchot vowed Tuesday to distribute by the end of the week nearly all of the stimulus payments promised under the pandemic relief…
Governor Hogan signs a $1.1 billion pandemic relief package. Comptroller Franchot promises to send payments to recipients by the end of the week. State…
NewsThe state Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to a COVID-19 relief package expected to cost nearly $1.3 billion initially, plus more in future years.…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday a $1 billion package of tax relief and direct payments to some Marylanders in an effort to shore up the state’s flagging…
Baltimore’s coronavirus restrictions will remain unchanged for at least another week. The state comptroller aims to push out $2,000 relief checks to…
State Comptroller Peter Franchot is pushing the idea of a Maryland stimulus package to supplement the federal package Congress passed in December.He says…
Governor Hogan announces plans to speed up the state's COVID-19 vaccine process. Comptroller Peter Franchot extends deadlines for certain business taxes.…
MD Businesses Getting A Tax BreakState Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that he is extending the filing and payment deadlines for certain business taxes.Franchot said at the…
Maryland leaders are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide COVID relief funds for struggling families and businesses. State Comptroller Peter Franchot…
The Maryland Board of Public Works cut $413 million from the state budget during its meeting Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan — one of the board’s three…