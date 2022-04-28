Peter Franchot, Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest for the hour is Peter Franchot. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 1986. He represented part of Montgomery County in the House of Delegates for 20 years. In 2006, he was elected Comptroller of MD. In 2018, he won the race for his fourth term in that office by the largest margin of any statewide candidate in MD history.

He has decided not to stand for election to a fifth term as Comptroller. Instead, he’s running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Mr. Franchot has often been at odds with Democratic leaders during his 35 years in Annapolis. He opposed slot machines when legislation to legalize them was introduced in 2008. He joined Gov. Larry Hogan and then Treasurer Nancy Copp to end the contract to develop the State center complex in Baltimore. And in 2019, in a dispute with Democratic leaders, the legislature stripped the Comptroller’s office of some of its regulatory role over alcohol and tobacco.

Mr. Franchot is one of 10 contenders in the Gubernatorial primary, and internal polls from his campaign and the campaign of Rushern Baker show him in the lead, with 71 days left until early voting begins.

Before entering elective politics, Mr. Franchot served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and later worked for Ralph Nader, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and as a staff director for then-Congressman Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Peter Franchot is 74 years old. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and a law degree from Northeastern University. He and his wife, Anne Maher, are the parents of two grown children, and three grandchildren. They are longtime residents of Takoma Park.

Mr. Franchot has chosen former Prince George's County Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker as his running mate for Lt. Governor.

Peter Franchot joins us today on Zoom from Takoma Park.

