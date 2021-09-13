Baltimore City Shrinks, Maryland Redistricts. The 2020 Census Numbers In Play.

The 2020 Census reveals that Baltimore’s population is at its lowest point in a century. How to reverse the shrinking trend?

Seema Iyer oversees the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, which collects community-level data on hundreds of factors--like income, education, and employment. Iyer blames the slump on lack of access--access to transit, access to the internet, even access to capital.

Check out BNIA's latest report - Vital Signs 19 - as well as videos on that data.

Then, what do the Census numbers mean for the state’s electoral maps? Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters previews the political shake-up to come.

Find more of Maryland Matters reporting on redistricting here.

