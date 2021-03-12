-
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
Police-reform legislation goes before the Baltimore County Council. Housing relief applications are due this week, and there are growing calls for…
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan today, asking him to extend and expand on eviction protections. The letter…
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission, an advocacy group, have formed a task force aimed at creating…
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Congressional redistricting maps—including Maryland’s—are none of their business, regardless of partisan…
Anne Rowe was diagnosed in 2001 with Von Willebrand disease. It’s a genetic bleeding disorder, meaning her blood doesn’t clot well. The Prince George’s…
A new nine-member commission is being tasked with redrawing Maryland’s sixth congressional district, under an executive order Gov. Larry Hogan signed…
Maryland has filed a legal challenge to Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as U.S. acting attorney general. The move is part of an ongoing lawsuit aimed at…
In the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut a little more than five years ago, Maryland passed a law banning “assault…
The meeting of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Tuesday morning was closed to the public and to the press, but the city and state…