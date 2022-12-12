© 2022 WYPR
Brian Frosh: MD's retiring Atty Gen reflects on a consequential career

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published December 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
brian_frosh.jpg
Brian Frosh, a Democrat and former state delegate and state senator, won election as Maryland's Attorney General in 2014. After serving two terms in office, he chose not to seek re-election in 2022, and he will be succeeded by Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown on January 2, 2023. (WYPR photo)

Joining Tom now is Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

After serving in the Maryland House of Delegates for eight years and the Maryland Senate for 20 years, he was elected to be the state’s chief legal officer in 2014, the same year that Gov. Larry Hogan was elected governor.

Frosh, a Democrat, has not always seen eye-to-eye with the governor, and just a couple of months ago, he was involved in a public dispute with the Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, a fellow Democrat. Next month, he will retire at the end of this, his second term. He’ll be succeeded by Congressman Anthony Brown, who won election as Attorney General by a wide margin in November.

As Attorney General Frosh leaves office, we’ve invited him to the show today to reflect on his tenure in office.

Brian Frosh joins Tom in Studio A...

Your questions and comments for the AG are welcome. Call 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

