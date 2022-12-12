Brian Frosh: MD's retiring Atty Gen reflects on a consequential career

Joining Tom now is Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

After serving in the Maryland House of Delegates for eight years and the Maryland Senate for 20 years, he was elected to be the state’s chief legal officer in 2014, the same year that Gov. Larry Hogan was elected governor.

Frosh, a Democrat, has not always seen eye-to-eye with the governor, and just a couple of months ago, he was involved in a public dispute with the Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, a fellow Democrat. Next month, he will retire at the end of this, his second term. He’ll be succeeded by Congressman Anthony Brown, who won election as Attorney General by a wide margin in November.

As Attorney General Frosh leaves office, we’ve invited him to the show today to reflect on his tenure in office.

Brian Frosh joins Tom in Studio A

