  • Attorney Travis Tygart
    WYPR Podcast
    Keeping Sports Clean
    Jill Yesko
    Attorney Travis Tygart, the longtime head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, talks with host Jill Yesko about taking on high profile doping cases and what it takes to keep sports clean.