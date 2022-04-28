Pass the Mic: What is Asian American identity?

What are the internal and external forces that shape identity? To explore that we Pass the Mic to Filipino American actor and educator Cori Dioquino.

She and psychologist Natalie Hung dig into the complexities of Asian American identity. Then Johns Hopkins Professor Yumi Kim lays out the decades of history and policies that fueled anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S.:

“Not only is Anti-Asian violence not trans-historical, meaning it doesn’t stay the same across time. It takes on different meaning and different significance, and that's part of the reason it persists. Because it evolves, it adapts.”

