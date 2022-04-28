© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Pass the Mic: What is Asian American identity?

Published April 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
PXL_20220419_155051706.PORTRAIT.jpg
Pass the Mic host, and Filipino American actor and educator Cori Dioquino (L) talks with JHU Professor Yumi Kim (C) and clinical psychologist Natalie Hung (R) about the complexities of Asian American identity and the historic events and policies that led to anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S. Photo: Melissa Gerr

What are the internal and external forces that shape identity? To explore that we Pass the Mic to Filipino American actor and educator Cori Dioquino

She and psychologist Natalie Hung dig into the complexities of Asian American identity. Then Johns Hopkins Professor Yumi Kim lays out the decades of history and policies that fueled anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S.:

“Not only is Anti-Asian violence not trans-historical, meaning it doesn’t stay the same across time. It takes on different meaning and different significance, and that's part of the reason it persists. Because it evolves, it adapts.” 

Links: Charm City Psychotherapy, Asian Pasifika Arts Collective, Prof. Yumi Kim, CRAAV, Cori Dioquino.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
