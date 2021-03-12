-
In the midst of the off-the-charts unpredictability of this year, we turn to Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute. She doesn't predict the…
How did the events of 2019--political, financial or technological -- affect how we conduct our daily lives? What will 2020 and the dawn of a new decade…
You’re in the privacy of your home ... talking with your children or discussing family matters with your spouse … is there someone -- or something --…
What does the future of warfare look like? What constitutes a battlefield? Who are the players? How can a nation protect itself from an enemy it cannot…
A remarkably small group of people wields enormous control over our daily experience.Futurist Amy Webb explains who they are and why we should care in her…
Complex algorithms control why a particular headline or ad appears in your social media feed; they can even determine why someone is detained in airport…
Another set of headlines this week about Facebook and data privacy. Why should we care -- if we’re sure WE’RE not going to believe fake news stories aimed…
It’s estimated that more than fifty million voice-assisted devices -- like smartphones and smartspeakers -- are currently in use in the U.S.From a…