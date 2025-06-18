Women on Women: New books from Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson and Sophie Gilbert
The influence of women on fashion and popular culture in contemporary society is massive, but also sometimes overshadowed by contributions from better known male counterparts.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books about women who deserve our attention: Claire McCardell: The Designer Who Set Women Free, by Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, and Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves, by Sophie Gilbert.