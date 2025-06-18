2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Weekly Reader

Women on Women: New books from Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson and Sophie Gilbert

Published June 18, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Evitts Dickinson: Simon & Schuster (l); Gilbert: Penguin Press (r)

The influence of women on fashion and popular culture in contemporary society is massive, but also sometimes overshadowed by contributions from better known male counterparts.
On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books about women who deserve our attention: Claire McCardell: The Designer Who Set Women Free, by Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, and Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves, by Sophie Gilbert.

Tags
The Weekly Reader WYPR ArtsWYPR BooksBooksstrong women