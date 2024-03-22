© 2024 WYPR
The Weekly Reader

On Immigration: "The Prince of Los Cocuyos" by Richard Blanco, "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here" by Jonathan Blitzer and "A Map of Future Ruins" by Lauren Markham

By Marion Winik,
Lisa Morgan
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:03 PM EDT
Blitzer book: Penguin Press (l); Blanco book: Ecco Press (c); Markham book: Riverhead Books (r)
Blitzer book: Penguin Press (l); Blanco book: Ecco Press (c); Markham book: Riverhead Books (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik recommends three books that just might help you make some sense of the crisis at our southern border and the increase in global migration: The Prince of Los Cocuyos, by Richard Blanco, , Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here, by Jonathan Blitzer and A Map of Future Ruins, by Lauren Markham.

All titles available at your favorite local bookstore and online at bookshop.org

Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
