On Immigration: "The Prince of Los Cocuyos" by Richard Blanco, "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here" by Jonathan Blitzer and "A Map of Future Ruins" by Lauren Markham

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik recommends three books that just might help you make some sense of the crisis at our southern border and the increase in global migration: The Prince of Los Cocuyos, by Richard Blanco, , Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here, by Jonathan Blitzer and A Map of Future Ruins, by Lauren Markham.

All titles available at your favorite local bookstore and online at bookshop.org