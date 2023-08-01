Friends and Lovers: "The Rachel Incident" by Caroline O’Donoghue, and "Farrell Covington and the Limits of Style" by Paul Rudnick

College can be a life altering experience, especially for the more “inexperienced” students for whom this is a first taste of freedom, independence, even love. Today on The Weekly Reader, two new novels about seeking (and finding) much more than a degree at university: The Rachel Incident, by Caroline O’Donoghue, and Farrell Covington and the Limits of Style, by Paul Rudnick.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.