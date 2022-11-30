Local Authors Showcase 2022
Once a year, around this time, we like to change gears at The Weekly Reader and focus on the local literary scene . So many great Baltimore authors published in books 2022! Here are just a few we hope you enjoy. And please visit your local bookstores this holiday season!
Shelter, Lawrence Jackson, Graywolf
Black Boy Smile, D Watkins, Legacy Lit
Inheritance, Baynard Woods, Legacy Lit
Liarmouth, John Waters, Farrar Strauss Girous
Sinkhole, Davida Breier, University of New Orleans
The Marsh Queen, Virginia Hartman, Gallery Books
The Precious Jules, Shawn Nocher, Blackstone
Fearless, Benjamin Warner, Malarkey Press
Opening Day, Michael Ortman, Mindstir Media
All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop