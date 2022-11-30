© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weekly Reader show image
The Weekly Reader

Local Authors Showcase 2022

Published November 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
books by local authors Davida Breier, Dan Fesperman, Shae McCoy, and Baynard Woods (radios by Lisa)
Lisa Morgan
/
Books by local authors Davida Breier, Dan Fesperman, Shae McCoy, and Baynard Woods photo credit: Lisa Morgan

Once a year, around this time, we like to change gears at The Weekly Reader and focus on the local literary scene . So many great Baltimore authors published in books 2022! Here are just a few we hope you enjoy. And please visit your local bookstores this holiday season!

Shelter, Lawrence Jackson, Graywolf

Black Boy Smile, D Watkins, Legacy Lit

Inheritance, Baynard Woods, Legacy Lit

Liarmouth, John Waters, Farrar Strauss Girous

Sinkhole, Davida Breier, University of New Orleans

The Marsh Queen, Virginia Hartman, Gallery Books

The Precious Jules, Shawn Nocher, Blackstone

Fearless, Benjamin Warner, Malarkey Press

Opening Day, Michael Ortman, Mindstir Media

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop

Tags
The Weekly Reader WYPR ArtsWYPR BooksBooks
Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
See stories by Marion Winik
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan