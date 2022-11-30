Local Authors Showcase 2022

Once a year, around this time, we like to change gears at The Weekly Reader and focus on the local literary scene . So many great Baltimore authors published in books 2022! Here are just a few we hope you enjoy. And please visit your local bookstores this holiday season!

Shelter, Lawrence Jackson, Graywolf

Black Boy Smile, D Watkins, Legacy Lit

Inheritance, Baynard Woods, Legacy Lit

Liarmouth, John Waters, Farrar Strauss Girous

Sinkhole, Davida Breier, University of New Orleans

The Marsh Queen, Virginia Hartman, Gallery Books

The Precious Jules, Shawn Nocher, Blackstone

Fearless, Benjamin Warner, Malarkey Press

Opening Day, Michael Ortman, Mindstir Media

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop