On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two debut novels about the ups and downs of love and romance in cosmopolitain London. While the two books share common themes, the protagonists' lives could hardly be more different. The books are "Yinka, Where is Your Huzband," by Lizzie Damiola Blackburn, and "A Very Nice Girl" by Imogen Crimp.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.