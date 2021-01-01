The Checkup: How Health Care Is Changing In Maryland
Tuesday Mornings at 9:00 am on Maryland Morning with Sheilah Kast
Why are premiums rising for health insurance? How does the online marketplace work? Does Maryland have enough doctors? Join us Tuesday mornings when we tackle questions raised by the Affordable Care Act in our series, The Checkup: How Health Care Is Changing in Maryland.
Latest Episodes
750,000: That was the estimated number of Marylanders without health insurance as the Affordable Care Act began to rollout. That number has dropped by…
The federal government is giving Maryland the okay to try a new approach to hospital care. It’s going to change how often people are admitted to the…
More than 110,000 Marylanders began getting their health coverage through Medicaid on January 1st. That’s almost six times the number of Marylanders who…
The Affordable Care Act requires that insurers provide 45 preventive services to patients free of charge. What does this mean for the health of individual…
The director of Maryland’s online health exchange resigned on Friday. On the Checkup, we talk about the challenges the exchange faces and possible…
The federal online health insurance exchange has delayed its start for small businesses until November 2014. But, Maryland’s on-line marketplace will…
On The Checkup: how is mental-health care changing under Obamacare? WYPR’s Mary Rose Madden has investigated, and shares what she’s found.The Affordable…
In order to get a better understanding of how Maryland is reaching out to minority populations around the state, we hear from several people engaged in…
A quarter of all Americans will deal with a substance abuse issue at some point in their lives. Of those, only about 11-percent will get treatment. The…
Evergreen Health Co-op, one of the insurers on the new health exchange, has signed up way fewer customers than they’d hoped. We talk about why, and how…