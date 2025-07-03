Long, long ago when I started saving money and making a few tiny investments I heard that people would invest in… get ready… “pork bellies”. I kid you not. I simply didn’t get it, but it was true. Then, much later I learned that the chefs on TV were cooking with… pork bellies. So, I asked Chef Jerry Pellegrino to explain what they’re talking about.

First of all, “pork bellies” in the context of Commodity Futures trading are exactly what it sounds like. They are literally the belly of the pig, not an entire half-hog, but a 2’ by 3’ slab of belly meat and fat.

Pork belly is a cut of meat that comes from the underside of a pig, known for its alternating layers of meat and fat, which results in a rich flavor and tender texture when cooked. It is a versatile cut that can be prepared in various ways, often yielding delicious and succulent dishes.

Pork belly can be cooked using several techniques, including:

Roasting: Slow roasting pork belly in the oven is a popular method, allowing the meat to tenderize and the skin to crisp up. The skin is typically left uncovered while the flesh is wrapped in foil during the initial low-temperature roasting phase to achieve tender meat. Afterwards, a high-heat blast helps to create crispy crackling.

· Braised: Pork belly can be braised, a slow cooking method in liquid that makes the meat incredibly tender and flavorful.

· Deep-Fried: While not as common, pork belly can also be deep-fried for a crispy finish.

· Air Frying: This method offers a quicker way to achieve a crispy exterior while keeping the meat tender and juicy.

· Pan-Fried (sliced): Pork belly can be sliced and pan-fried, similar to bacon, but don't expect it to become as crispy. It's best enjoyed cooked to your preferred doneness.

BRAISED PORK BELLY

Ingredients:

1 – 3 lb piece of pork belly

1¼ cups beef stock

½ cup dark soy sauce

¼ cup mirin

juice and grated rind of 1 orange

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and cut into julienne

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

2 fresh, small red chilies

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

Place the pork belly in a large oven proof casserole dish. Add stock, soy sauce, mirin, orange juice and rind, ginger, garlic, chilies, sugar and spices. Add just enough water to cover pork. Bring to the boil, lower heat, cover and simmer gently for 1½ hours, then remove lid and simmer uncovered for 25 minutes. Allow to cool in the cooking juices.

BACON

Ingredients:

5 pounds pork belly, skin on

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 teaspoons pink curing salt

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup honey (preferably chestnut honey)

2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons smoked sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Rinse the pork belly and pat dry. Transfer to a re-sealable 2-gallon plastic bag. To make the spice rub, mix the kosher salt, pink salt, brown sugar, honey, red pepper flakes, paprika and cumin in a bowl. Coat the pork belly all over with the mixture.

Close the bag and refrigerate 7 to 10 days, flipping once a day, until the pork belly feels firm. It should take 7 days for a thin belly that is about 11/2 inches thick, longer for a belly that's 2 to 3 inches thick.

Remove the pork belly from the bag, rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Refrigerate the belly on a rack, uncovered, 48 hours

Set up your smoker according to the manufacturer's instructions using applewood chips, and set to 200 degrees F. Smoke the pork belly 3 hours, or until the bacon reaches an internal temperature of 150 degrees F.

Remove the rind (optional), then slice and cook as desired. To store, wrap the bacon in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 2 months.

Pink curing salt is a mix of salt and sodium nitrite. It keeps the meat pink and protects it from bacteria. You can find it at specialty food stores or online.