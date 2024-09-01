As summer enters the homestretch we can begin to look forward to a new phase of the harvest. This is the time when so many of our Maryland root vegetables come into play. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino agrees, these sometimes-forgotten veggies deserve a little attention.

This is the beginning of the root vegetable season. Things like carrots and potatoes are no-brainers, but beets, turnips and parsnips are in full swing as well. Beets, which are extremely flavorful are a little bit mis-trusted because of the intensity of the juice when you cut them. But working over a kitchen sink with flowing water cures all ills. Beets can be roasted, mashed, pickled or even used raw. And the current variety of colors and sizes makes them even more appealing.

Turnips are smallish round vegetables similar to potatoes and beets, but are actually more closely related to radishes. Turnips are highly nutritious, and turn spicy and nutty when cooked. You can use them just like potatoes.

Parsnips are closely related to carrots and can be used interchangeably. They have a pale white flesh and an exotic, pleasing aroma. Their flavor is quite sweet, and they can influence any stew of soup you put them in.

For a simple root vegetable treat, simply peel and cut into bite sized pieces, some carrots, turnips, parsnips and beets. Toss with olive oil and arrange on a foil-covered cookie sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes in a 400° oven. Then season with salt and pepper and white balsamic vinegar.

HERE ARE SOME OTHER IDEAS JERRY CAME UP WITH:

Beets, Parsnips and Turnips

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

4 to 5 medium beets

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

2 cups salad greens, arugula or spring mix

½ shallot, thinly sliced

½ green apple, thinly sliced

¼ cup toasted walnuts

2 ounces goat cheese, torn

Microgreens, optional

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Wrap each beet in a piece of aluminum foil and drizzle generously with olive oil and pinches of salt and pepper. Place the beets on a baking sheet and roast for 40 to 90 minutes, or until soft and fork tender. The time will depend on the size and freshness of the beets. Remove the beets from the oven, remove the foil, and set aside to cool. When they are cool to the touch, peel the skins. I like to hold them under running water and slide the skins off with my hands. Let the beets cool and chill them in the fridge until ready to use.

Slice the beets into ¼-inch-thick rounds. Assemble the salad with the greens, shallots, apples, beets, walnuts, cheese, and microgreens, if using. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette. Season with flaky sea salt and pepper and serve.

Parsnip Puree

Ingredients:

5 medium parsnips (1 pound), peeled & chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 medium cauliflower (2 pounds), broken into pieces, including the cores

5 cloves Roasted Garlic

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling

½ tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt

1 heaping teaspoon minced rosemary

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Tip: roast the garlic in advance and store any extra cloves in the freezer.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and boil the parsnips and cauliflower for 10 to 12 minutes or until fork tender. Transfer to a blender.

Add the roasted garlic to the blender along with the olive oil, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon of salt, and a pinch of pepper. Blend, using the blender baton to push down the contents, and blend to a smooth consistency. If necessary, add a bit of water or broth to get the blender moving, but do so sparingly so the puree doesn’t become too thin. Taste and add the additional ½ teaspoon of salt, if desired.

Transfer to a serving bowl and stir in the rosemary while the mash is still warm. Add a drizzle of olive oil, more pepper, if desired, and serve hot.

Roasted Turnips

2 pounds turnips

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fine or coarse sea salt, or more to taste

Ground black pepper, optional

Preheat the oven to 400 F. While the oven heats, trim and peel the turnips. Tender baby turnips can be simply scrubbed instead of peeled, but their peel will still be a bit more fibrous than the tender insides. Leave baby turnips whole; cut bigger ones into 1-inch pieces.

Put the prepared turnips in a baking pan or on a baking sheet. Drizzle them with olive oil. Use your hands or 2 large spoons to toss the turnips around a bit to coat them thoroughly with the oil. Sprinkle them with salt.

Roast the turnips until they're tender and browned. Start checking them after about 30 minutes. Depending on their size and age, it may take up to an hour or more to become completely tender. Sprinkle with more salt and pepper, if you'd like, and serve.