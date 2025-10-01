'Soulful Creatures: Animal Mummies in Ancient Egypt' at the Walters Art Museum
1 of 4 — 01. Photo_ Gavin Ashworth, Brooklyn Museum.tif
Ibis Coffin (Thoth), Brooklyn Museum, Charles Edwin Wilbour Fund. Photo: Gavin Ashworth, Brooklyn Museum
Gavin Ashworth
2 of 4 — 02. TheWaltersArtMuseum–54.2061.tif
Khnum, Acquired by Henry Walters. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Susan Tobin/Acquired by Henry Walters, 1930 / 54.2061
3 of 4 — PS5_X_DD_AT25_ 56.jpg
Walters Art Museum exhibition view. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
4 of 4 — 04. TheWaltersArtMuseum–54.2115.tif
Horus Falcon. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Susan Tobin/Acquired by Henry Walters, 1931 / 54.2115
When you think of Ancient Egypt, what comes to mind? Sand, the Nile, pyramids, the Sphinx? Maybe, even mummies. If you’re thinking about mummies, you’re probably thinking about human mummies.
But millions of animals were also mummified; they’ve been found at burial sites across Egypt — cats, dogs, birds and more. Those animal mummies are the focus of 'Soulful Creatures: Animal Mummies in Ancient Egypt,' a new exhibit at the Walters Art Museum and for a closer look, we turn to Lisa Anderson-Zhu, the Walters’ Curator of Ancient Mediterranean Art and the Curator of Provenance.