2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'Soulful Creatures: Animal Mummies in Ancient Egypt' at the Walters Art Museum

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ibis Coffin (Thoth), Brooklyn Museum, Charles Edwin Wilbour Fund. Photo: Gavin Ashworth, Brooklyn Museum
1 of 4  — 01. Photo_ Gavin Ashworth, Brooklyn Museum.tif
Ibis Coffin (Thoth), Brooklyn Museum, Charles Edwin Wilbour Fund. Photo: Gavin Ashworth, Brooklyn Museum
Gavin Ashworth
Khnum, Acquired by Henry Walters. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
2 of 4  — 02. TheWaltersArtMuseum–54.2061.tif
Khnum, Acquired by Henry Walters. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Susan Tobin/Acquired by Henry Walters, 1930 / 54.2061
Walters Art Museum exhibition view. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
3 of 4  — PS5_X_DD_AT25_ 56.jpg
Walters Art Museum exhibition view. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Horus Falcon. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
4 of 4  — 04. TheWaltersArtMuseum–54.2115.tif
Horus Falcon. Photo: The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Susan Tobin/Acquired by Henry Walters, 1931 / 54.2115

When you think of Ancient Egypt, what comes to mind? Sand, the Nile, pyramids, the Sphinx? Maybe, even mummies. If you’re thinking about mummies, you’re probably thinking about human mummies.
But millions of animals were also mummified; they’ve been found at burial sites across Egypt — cats, dogs, birds and more. Those animal mummies are the focus of 'Soulful Creatures: Animal Mummies in Ancient Egypt,' a new exhibit at the Walters Art Museum and for a closer look, we turn to Lisa Anderson-Zhu, the Walters’ Curator of Ancient Mediterranean Art and the Curator of Provenance.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordWalters Art Museum
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr