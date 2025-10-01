2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'Beyond Baltimore Street' celebrates Lumbee elders legacy

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
From L: James Earl Locklear, Minnie Sampson Maynor, Jeanette Walker Jones and Heyman Jones are featured in 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.' The photo and oral history exhibit opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
1 of 4  — 1.jpg
From L: James Earl Locklear, Minnie Sampson Maynor, Jeanette Walker Jones and Heyman Jones are featured in 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.' The photo and oral history exhibit opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
2 of 4  — 3.jpg
Mattie Fields is featured in 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.' The photo and oral history exhibit opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
3 of 4  — 2.jpg
'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas
4 of 4  — 4..jpg
Iron Mackfee Locklear is featured in 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.' The photo and oral history exhibit opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm. Photo: Jill Fannon Prevas

The Lumbee Indian community has had a longstanding presence in Baltimore. They arrived after World War II when thousands of people came looking for work, migrating up from North Carolina. When they arrived, many of the families centered around East Baltimore Street.

Community-based artist and folklorist Ashley Minner Jones, a member of the Lumbee community, has used her talents to preserve, document and educate people about the community for years. She talks with us about her latest project: 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.'
We also talk with Jill Fannon Prevas, a Baltimore-based artist and photographer who collaborated on the project.

'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordLumbee tribeBaltimore American Indian CenterNative AmericanBaltimore Arts
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr