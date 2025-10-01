'Beyond Baltimore Street' celebrates Lumbee elders legacy

The Lumbee Indian community has had a longstanding presence in Baltimore. They arrived after World War II when thousands of people came looking for work, migrating up from North Carolina. When they arrived, many of the families centered around East Baltimore Street.

Community-based artist and folklorist Ashley Minner Jones, a member of the Lumbee community, has used her talents to preserve, document and educate people about the community for years. She talks with us about her latest project: 'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies.'

We also talk with Jill Fannon Prevas, a Baltimore-based artist and photographer who collaborated on the project.

'Beyond Baltimore Street: Living Lumbee Legacies' opens at Eastpoint Mall on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 13, 2025. There is a reception, open to the public, at 6:30pm.