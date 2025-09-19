2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The story behind Stoop Storytelling

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:38 PM EDT
Laura Wexler (L) and Jessica Myles Henkin founded Stoop Storytelling. They celebrate 20 years in February. Photo: Aaron Curtis
Aaron Curtis
Laura Wexler (L) and Jessica Myles Henkin founded Stoop Storytelling. They celebrate 20 years in February. Photo: Aaron Curtis

From before the dawn of recorded history, people have come together to tell stories. Whether it’s the oral traditions and folk tales of yore… or simply folks chatting around the campfire or watercooler… there’s one thing that’s true: everyone has a story. And for nearly 20 years, the Stoop Storytelling Series has featured true stories, told live in Baltimore… on stage, in podcasts, and here on the radio. The series' co-founders, Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, tell us how it got started, and what live storytelling means to them.
This radio story featured excerpts from three Stoop Stories: one told by Elijah Cummings, another by Mimi Dietrich, and a third by Petula Caesar.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsStoop Storytelling
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr