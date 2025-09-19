The story behind Stoop Storytelling

From before the dawn of recorded history, people have come together to tell stories. Whether it’s the oral traditions and folk tales of yore… or simply folks chatting around the campfire or watercooler… there’s one thing that’s true: everyone has a story. And for nearly 20 years, the Stoop Storytelling Series has featured true stories, told live in Baltimore… on stage, in podcasts, and here on the radio. The series' co-founders, Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, tell us how it got started, and what live storytelling means to them.

This radio story featured excerpts from three Stoop Stories: one told by Elijah Cummings, another by Mimi Dietrich, and a third by Petula Caesar.