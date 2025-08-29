2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Stories from the Stoop: Naomi Cross and Laura Lippman

By Ashley Sterner
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Aaron Curtis/Stoop Storytelling Series

Labor Day is Monday… and for a bit of an early celebration, we bring you a couple stoop stories about jobs. The first: a tale from Naomi Cross, about her first foray into the working world… the second, from author Laura Lippman, featuring reflections on her final days at the Baltimore Sun. Laura Lippman recently spoke with Sheilah Kast about her latest novel; you can listen to that conversation here. The Stoop Storytelling Series’ next live show is on September 12th; it’s called “From Scratch: Stories about the messes, memories, and magic of making food.” Information about the event, more stories, and the Stoop podcast is at StoopStorytelling.com.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
