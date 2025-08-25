2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
What to do with unneeded clothes? Helpsy can help!

By Ashley Sterner
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:58 AM EDT
The Public Benefit Corporation Helpsy facilitates responsible clothing recycling. Photo: Helpsy

Americans buy a lot of clothes. The non-profit Public Interest Research Group estimates that the average consumer bought 53 items of clothing last year, which is four times as much as 25 years ago.
A lot of that clothing ends up in the trash - it’s estimated that more than half of clothes get thrown out within a year after being purchased.
And in the US, upwards of 17 million tons of textiles get trashed annually.
A lot of those clothes could have a new life… and that’s what the Public Benefit Corporation Helpsy is working to facilitate. In this encore broadcast, we talk Helpsy chief of staff, Lisa Scianella.

