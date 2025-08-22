2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Beth Landeau and Bridget Cavaiola

By Ashley Sterner
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Aaron Curtis/Stoop Storytelling Series

School is almost back in session! Kids in Baltimore City and Baltimore County - and several other jurisdictions around the state - are set to hit the books on Monday. Others will start in the coming weeks. In preparation, we bring you a couple school-themed Stories from the Stoop. We start with a memory from Beth Landeau about an embarrassing first day of sixth grade. Then we hear from Bridget Cavaiola, about a school play that DID GO ON… despite many obstacles. The Stoop Storytelling Series is putting on its own live show TONIGHT! The theme: ‘Naked: Stories about baring bodies, souls, and secrets.’ It starts at 7pm at Checkerspot Brewing Company. Information about the event, more stories, and the Stoop podcast is at StoopStorytelling.com.

