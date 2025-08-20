Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel impacts in West Baltimore

Amtrak’s multi-year Frederick Douglass Tunnel project moves forward, but folks in affected neighborhoods feel frustrated from unanswered questions, like relocation plans and appraisals for their homes. We talk with Amy Petkovsek, director of the nonprofit Community Law Center. Her organization represents ten neighborhoods affected by the construction. Then we visit Tahera Arrington, who had to move out of her West Baltimore home due to water and foundation damage she says was caused by construction happening out her front door.

Links: Community Law Center, Frederick Douglass Tunnel project, Baltimore Banner reporting.

