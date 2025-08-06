'Dollar For' gets people debt relief legally required by hospitals to provide

Last year about one in three Americans carried medical debt, and nearly one third of them took out loans -- totaling 74 billion dollars. We hear about ‘Dollar For’ - a non profit that teaches people how to eliminate medical debt by accessing financial assistance hospitals are legally required to provide. We talk with founder Jared Walker, and Sally Kervin and Nayano Taylor-Neumann, two Marylanders who had their medical debt erased.

