AVAM's 'The Strength to be Joyful' delivers a powerful message
1 of 2 — Mary Proctor_AVAM.jpeg
Mary Proctor, 2025. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum
2 of 2 — My Grandmas Old Blue Willow by Mary Proctor.jpg
'My Grandmas Old Blue Willow' by Mary Proctor. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum
This month Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum opens a new solo exhibition, called “The Strength To Be Joyful: Messages from Mary Proctor” exploring the life and work of the Southern visionary artist.
We talk with Ellen Owens, AVAM’s new Executive Director and Curator and Grants Manager Gage Branda to get a preview!