2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

AVAM's 'The Strength to be Joyful' delivers a powerful message

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Mary Proctor, 2025. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum
1 of 2  — Mary Proctor_AVAM.jpeg
Mary Proctor, 2025. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum
'My Grandmas Old Blue Willow' by Mary Proctor. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum
2 of 2  — My Grandmas Old Blue Willow by Mary Proctor.jpg
'My Grandmas Old Blue Willow' by Mary Proctor. Photo: American Visionary Art Museum

This month Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum opens a new solo exhibition, called “The Strength To Be Joyful: Messages from Mary Proctor” exploring the life and work of the Southern visionary artist.
We talk with Ellen Owens, AVAM’s new Executive Director and Curator and Grants Manager Gage Branda to get a preview!

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordAVAMBaltimore Arts
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr