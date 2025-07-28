2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
On The Record

House of Ruth Maryland's Gateway 2 Change addresses abuser behavior, provides resources and support

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
The House of Ruth Maryland has supported survivors of violence by intimate partners for decades. It's learned that to end that violence, not just cope with it, abusers need access to help, too. Now there’s an anonymous hotline 24/7, for abusers, called Gateway 2 Change. We hear about it from Lisa Nitsch, COO of House of Ruth Maryland, Charvonne Holliday Nworu, founder of Rooted Health Strategies, and from Lashell Mack, contact center advocate at the House of Ruth Maryland. The hotline number is 667-240-8977.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
