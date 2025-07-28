House of Ruth Maryland's Gateway 2 Change addresses abuser behavior, provides resources and support

The House of Ruth Maryland has supported survivors of violence by intimate partners for decades. It's learned that to end that violence, not just cope with it, abusers need access to help, too. Now there’s an anonymous hotline 24/7, for abusers, called Gateway 2 Change. We hear about it from Lisa Nitsch, COO of House of Ruth Maryland, Charvonne Holliday Nworu, founder of Rooted Health Strategies, and from Lashell Mack, contact center advocate at the House of Ruth Maryland. The hotline number is 667-240-8977.