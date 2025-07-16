Baltimore-based CRS keeps providing relief; makes tough decisions with reduced funding

The shredding of USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, wiped out a big part of the budget of Catholic Relief Services, based in Baltimore. CRS was created by U.S. Catholic bishops in 1943 to help those displaced by World War II. It serves more than 200 million people in 122 countries.

What part of its work continues? What effects is it seeing from the aid cuts? We talk with Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

Links: Study: 14 million lives could be lost due to Trump aid cuts, House Funding Bill Backs Trump’s USAID Closure, Cuts Foreign Aid, This American Life, 'Some Things We Don't Do Anymore'.