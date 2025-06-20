Bloomberg Center's Frary Gallery in DC features work of Baltimore artists

The Irene and Richard Frary Gallery - located in the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, DC - is featuring an exhibit that draws heavily on the shining talents of its neighbor to the north. It’s called ‘Strong, Bright, Useful & True: Recent Acquisitions and Contemporary Art from Baltimore’ and it runs through September 6. We talk about it with the gallery’s inaugural director, Caitlin Berry, and with Jerrell Gibbs, one of the featured artists.