Bloomberg Center's Frary Gallery in DC features work of Baltimore artists

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
The Irene and Richard Frary Gallery - located in the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, DC - is featuring an exhibit that draws heavily on the shining talents of its neighbor to the north. It’s called ‘Strong, Bright, Useful & True: Recent Acquisitions and Contemporary Art from Baltimore’ and it runs through September 6. We talk about it with the gallery’s inaugural director, Caitlin Berry, and with Jerrell Gibbs, one of the featured artists.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
