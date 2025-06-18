Make Studio Highlights Work of Eddie Kil in 'Express Impressionist'

Baltimore-based non-profit Make Studio supports the work of artists with disabilities in myriad ways and the space creates an atmosphere that churns with creativity, collaboration and fun. Their latest exhibit is: ‘Express Impressionist: The Inversive Artistic Practice of Eddie Kil’ and there’s a gallery opening tomorrow night. We talk about the exhibit and about Make Studio's mission with Stefan Bauschmid, Make Studio's Associate Director and Studio & Art Preparations manager... and Jill Scheibler, Make Studio's Operations & Program Director.