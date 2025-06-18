Make Studio Highlights Work of Eddie Kil in 'Express Impressionist'
1 of 4 — Eddie Kil at work - painting is untitled.jpg
Eddie Kil at work
Terri Ball (Make Studio) / Terri Ball (Make Studio)
2 of 4 — Moonlight Dancing - acrylic and sharpie.jpg
Moonlight Dancing - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)
3 of 4 — Thinking Woman - acrylic and sharpie, 2024.jpg
Thinking Woman - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)
4 of 4 — Neon French House - acrylic and sharpie 2024.jpg
Neon French House - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)
Baltimore-based non-profit Make Studio supports the work of artists with disabilities in myriad ways and the space creates an atmosphere that churns with creativity, collaboration and fun. Their latest exhibit is: ‘Express Impressionist: The Inversive Artistic Practice of Eddie Kil’ and there’s a gallery opening tomorrow night. We talk about the exhibit and about Make Studio's mission with Stefan Bauschmid, Make Studio's Associate Director and Studio & Art Preparations manager... and Jill Scheibler, Make Studio's Operations & Program Director.