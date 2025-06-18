2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Make Studio Highlights Work of Eddie Kil in 'Express Impressionist'

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
Eddie Kil at work
1 of 4  — Eddie Kil at work - painting is untitled.jpg
Eddie Kil at work
Terri Ball (Make Studio) / Terri Ball (Make Studio)
Moonlight Dancing - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
2 of 4  — Moonlight Dancing - acrylic and sharpie.jpg
Moonlight Dancing - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)
Thinking Woman - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
3 of 4  — Thinking Woman - acrylic and sharpie, 2024.jpg
Thinking Woman - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)
Neon French House - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
4 of 4  — Neon French House - acrylic and sharpie 2024.jpg
Neon French House - acrylic and sharpie. Artwork by Eddie Kil.
Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio) / Stefan Bauschmid (Make Studio)

Baltimore-based non-profit Make Studio supports the work of artists with disabilities in myriad ways and the space creates an atmosphere that churns with creativity, collaboration and fun. Their latest exhibit is: ‘Express Impressionist: The Inversive Artistic Practice of Eddie Kil’ and there’s a gallery opening tomorrow night. We talk about the exhibit and about Make Studio's mission with Stefan Bauschmid, Make Studio's Associate Director and Studio & Art Preparations manager... and Jill Scheibler, Make Studio's Operations & Program Director.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMake Studio
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr