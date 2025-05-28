2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Racial disparities, police bias in audit of former Medical Examiner files: Now what?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
From left: Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speak at a news conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Brian Witte/AP
/
AP
From right: Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speak at a news conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Annapolis, Md. Photo: Brian Witte/AP

An audit of a decade-and-a-half of rulings by Maryland medical examiners on the causes of deaths of people restrained while in custody found a pattern that could be racial or pro-police bias. We ask state Attorney General Anthony Brown: What now?
If you want to contact the OAG regarding this issue, call 833-282-0961 or email [email protected]

Links: Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Office of Chief Medical Examiner audit of restraint related death investigations, Lawsuits against the Trump Administration.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
