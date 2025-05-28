Racial disparities, police bias in audit of former Medical Examiner files: Now what?

An audit of a decade-and-a-half of rulings by Maryland medical examiners on the causes of deaths of people restrained while in custody found a pattern that could be racial or pro-police bias. We ask state Attorney General Anthony Brown: What now?

If you want to contact the OAG regarding this issue, call 833-282-0961 or email [email protected]

Links: Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Office of Chief Medical Examiner audit of restraint related death investigations, Lawsuits against the Trump Administration.