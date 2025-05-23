2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Assassin? Egomaniac? Center Stage asks: Who was John Wilkes Booth?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Ben Ahlers plays John Wilkes Booth in the Center Stage production, 'John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only.' The show runs through June 22.
Ben Ahlers plays John Wilkes Booth in the Center Stage production, 'John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only.' The show runs through June 22.
From L: Adrienne c. Moore, Sam Huntsman, Ben Ahlers, Ked Merwin, Jordan Boatman, Robbie Tann in the Center Stage production, 'John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only.' The show runs through June 22.
From L: Adrienne c. Moore, Sam Huntsman, Ben Ahlers, Ked Merwin, Jordan Boatman, Robbie Tann in the Center Stage production, 'John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only.' The show runs through June 22.

It’s been 160 years and a few weeks since a heartthrob-handsome, 26-year-old actor slipped into the presidential box at Ford’s Theater and fired a bullet into the back of Abraham Lincoln’s head.

Why should we still be talking about John Wilkes Booth? Why, especially, in Maryland, where Booth grew up?

Matthew Weiner who won seven Primetime Emmys as creator and showrunner of the acclaimed television series Mad Men -- on top of two Emmys for his work on The Sopranos -- has been obsessed with John Wilkes Booth for a while and has turned that obsession into a world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage in a profile of Booth that’s both darkly funny and a warning. We get a preview from Weiner, and from Ken-Matt Martin who is producing director at Baltimore Center Stage.

John Wilkes Booth: One Night Only, runs at Baltimore Center Stage through June 22. Find more information here.

