2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The challenges of making Maryland childcare more affordable

By Sheilah Kast,
Ashley Sterner
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:44 PM EDT
Building the future, one block at a time!
Dirk - stock.adobe.com
/
804600500
Building the future, one block at a time!

Child Care in Maryland is expensive and hard to find. A new report by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank, ranks Maryland as the eleventh most expensive state for child care. In Annapolis, legislators are considering several bills to make the service more affordable. We asked Chris Peusch of the Maryland State Childcare Association what proposals hold the most hope.

Links: How Maryland legislators would fix the childcare workforce shortage. Women's caucus pushes access to child care.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMaryland childcare
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record.
See stories by Ashley Sterner