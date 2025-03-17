The challenges of making Maryland childcare more affordable

Child Care in Maryland is expensive and hard to find. A new report by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank, ranks Maryland as the eleventh most expensive state for child care. In Annapolis, legislators are considering several bills to make the service more affordable. We asked Chris Peusch of the Maryland State Childcare Association what proposals hold the most hope.

