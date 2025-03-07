We talk with evolutionary biologist Dr. Nathan Lents, about his book “The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships”. The book explores sex, gender, mating, and more in dozens of species -- from insects, to birds, to fish… to the primates most closely related to us humans. Lents is a Professor of Biology at John Jay College of The City University of New York.

Lents will be talking about the book at 6:30pm on March 17th at the Towson Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, as part of the Book Lovers Bash, a month-long celebration of books, authors and reading.