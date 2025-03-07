© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships'

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST
Cover of the book 'The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships' Photo provided by Harper Collins
Book cover photo provided by Harper Collins

We talk with evolutionary biologist Dr. Nathan Lents, about his book “The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships”. The book explores sex, gender, mating, and more in dozens of species -- from insects, to birds, to fish… to the primates most closely related to us humans. Lents is a Professor of Biology at John Jay College of The City University of New York.
Lents will be talking about the book at 6:30pm on March 17th at the Towson Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, as part of the Book Lovers Bash, a month-long celebration of books, authors and reading.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBooks
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr