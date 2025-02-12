Jinji Fraser is dedicated to chocolate craft, stories and sustainability
1 of 6 — thumbnail_image4.jpg
Chocolate pecan candies. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
2 of 6 — thumbnail_image12.jpg
Jinji Fraser (center) with her dad, Guy (left) and husband Paul at their shop on Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
3 of 6 — image1.jpeg
Photo: Justin Tsucalas
4 of 6 — thumbnail_image3.jpg
Making chocolates at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
5 of 6 — GetAttachmentThumbnail.jpg
Dipping at chocolate at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
6 of 6 — thumbnail_image2.jpg
Jinji Fraser working in her store. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Whether in the form of truffles, kisses, bars, or fudge, Americans consume nearly three billion pounds of chocolate every year, according to the online data website Statista. While chocolate does have healthful components like fiber and antioxidants, most of us love chocolate for the taste.
But not all chocolate we consume is the same and Jinji Fraser, of Jinji Chocolate on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore, tells us why.