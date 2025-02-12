© 2025 WYPR
Jinji Fraser is dedicated to chocolate craft, stories and sustainability

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 12, 2025 at 10:05 AM EST
Chocolate pecan candies,
Chocolate pecan candies. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Jinji Fraser (center) with her dad, Guy (left) and husband Paul at their shop on Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Jinji Fraser (center) with her dad, Guy (left) and husband Paul at their shop on Greenmount Ave. in Baltimore. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Making chocolates at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Making chocolates at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Dipping at chocolate at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Dipping at chocolate at Jinji Chocolate. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Jinji Fraser working in her store. Photo: Justin Tsucalas
Jinji Fraser working in her store. Photo: Justin Tsucalas

Whether in the form of truffles, kisses, bars, or fudge, Americans consume nearly three billion pounds of chocolate every year, according to the online data website Statista. While chocolate does have healthful components like fiber and antioxidants, most of us love chocolate for the taste.
But not all chocolate we consume is the same and Jinji Fraser, of Jinji Chocolate on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore, tells us why.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
