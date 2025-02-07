© 2025 WYPR
'Maple Magic' is coming to Irvine Nature Center!

By Ashley Sterner
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:02 AM EST
Participant trying a Native American technique of whipping syrup into a solid block of sugar, after it has been reduced using the three-clay-pot process. This technique has been shared from the Abenaki. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
1 of 4  — 2) whipping syrup into solid blocks of sugar.JPG
Participant trying a Native American technique of whipping syrup into a solid block of sugar, after it has been reduced using the three-clay-pot process. This technique has been shared from the Abenaki. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participants try out traditional fire starting. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
2 of 4  — 3) learning traditional firestarting.jpg
Participants try out traditional fire starting. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participant learning to tap a tree using a hand drill. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
3 of 4  — 1) participant using a hand drill to tap tree.JPG
Participant learning to tap a tree using a hand drill. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participant experiences how sap would be carried far distances, using buckets and a yoke. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
4 of 4  — 4) Maple Magic (1).jpg
Participant experiences how sap would be carried far distances, using buckets and a yoke. Photo: Irvine Nature Center

It’s Maple syrup time! It's that brief window where trees yield the sap becomes syrup. Brittany Roger, an environmental educator, and manager of school programs at the Irvine Nature Center, walks us through the process.
For more information visit this site.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
