'Maple Magic' is coming to Irvine Nature Center!
Participant trying a Native American technique of whipping syrup into a solid block of sugar, after it has been reduced using the three-clay-pot process. This technique has been shared from the Abenaki. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participants try out traditional fire starting. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participant learning to tap a tree using a hand drill. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
Participant experiences how sap would be carried far distances, using buckets and a yoke. Photo: Irvine Nature Center
It’s Maple syrup time! It's that brief window where trees yield the sap becomes syrup. Brittany Roger, an environmental educator, and manager of school programs at the Irvine Nature Center, walks us through the process.
For more information visit this site.