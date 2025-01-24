Is Avian Influenza on the rise in Maryland?

Avian flu is on the rise in Maryland. What does that mean for poultry farmers and for the public? We hear from state veterinarian Jennifer Trout, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor, Meghan Davis.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move the birds, but should report them to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497.

Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in very sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

