Is Avian Influenza on the rise in Maryland?
Young healthy broilers inside of a Delmarva poultry house. Photo: Delaware Department of Agriculture
Farmers can help protect their flocks by securing their buildings so wildlife cannot enter and permitting only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source. Photo: Delaware Department of Agriculture
ASHLEY HOLMES
Farmers and backyard flock owners should have dedicated footwear to wear into each barn or chicken coop to prevent introducing the virus on their shoes. If dedicated footwear is not available, disposable plastic booties can be used instead. Photo: Delaware Department of Agriculture
Avian flu is on the rise in Maryland. What does that mean for poultry farmers and for the public? We hear from state veterinarian Jennifer Trout, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professor, Meghan Davis.
Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move the birds, but should report them to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497.
Report any unusual bird deaths or sudden increases in very sick birds to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.