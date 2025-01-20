© 2025 WYPR
Fighting for social change can be draining. Psychologists have advice.

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:01 AM EST
Dinah Landsman, 17, writes on a poster before activists gather and walk through lower Manhattan for the Global Climate Strike protests, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman/AP
/
FR171797 AP
Dinah Landsman, 17, writes on a poster before activists gather and walk through lower Manhattan for the Global Climate Strike protests, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

You’ve probably heard of “news fatigue” – that feeling of exhaustion at the constant flow of information that prompts people to follow the news less closely. Staying engaged can be difficult even for folks who are actively trying to make the world a better place. So, how do you maintain your focus?

For advice, we’re joined by Dara Friedman Wheeler. She’s a licensed clinical psychologist and co-author of the book “Being The Change: A Guide for Advocates and Activists on Staying Healthy, Inspired, and Driven.”

In March, an author event will be held at Snug Books in Lauraville.

