Fighting for social change can be draining. Psychologists have advice.

You’ve probably heard of “news fatigue” – that feeling of exhaustion at the constant flow of information that prompts people to follow the news less closely. Staying engaged can be difficult even for folks who are actively trying to make the world a better place. So, how do you maintain your focus?

For advice, we’re joined by Dara Friedman Wheeler. She’s a licensed clinical psychologist and co-author of the book “Being The Change: A Guide for Advocates and Activists on Staying Healthy, Inspired, and Driven.”

In March, an author event will be held at Snug Books in Lauraville.