Trying to lift limitations for employed individuals with disabilities in MD
For years, people have been calling for significant changes to the Employed Individuals with Disabilities or EID program, offered by the Maryland Department of Disabilities. One of the biggest advocates recently “aged out” and lost her benefits while working to improve access. We talk with attorney Josh Basile, who is enrolled in the program, and disability rights advocate Michael Dalto to hear how they've tried to get improvements made to the program.