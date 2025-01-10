© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Trying to lift limitations for employed individuals with disabilities in MD

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:19 AM EST
Lawyer Josh Basile (L) and disability rights advocate Janice Jackson in Annapolis after they testified in 2024 in front of the Health General Committee. Photo: Provided by JB
For years, people have been calling for significant changes to the Employed Individuals with Disabilities or EID program, offered by the Maryland Department of Disabilities. One of the biggest advocates recently “aged out” and lost her benefits while working to improve access. We talk with attorney Josh Basile, who is enrolled in the program, and disability rights advocate Michael Dalto to hear how they've tried to get improvements made to the program.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
