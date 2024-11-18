© 2024 WYPR
Are Maryland's pre-kindergarten programs on track?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST
Photo: Flickr via Creative Commons

The General Assembly passed the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” back in 2021, a law mandating more funding for schools, higher salaries for teachers, and a series of reforms aimed at better serving our state’s students. The first pillar of the Blueprint is Early Childhood Education and the law requires a major expansion of pre-kindergarten programs. How is it going? We ask Maya Lora, an early childhood education reporter with WYPR’s partner the Baltimore Banner.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programsearly childhood
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
