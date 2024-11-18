Are Maryland's pre-kindergarten programs on track?

The General Assembly passed the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” back in 2021, a law mandating more funding for schools, higher salaries for teachers, and a series of reforms aimed at better serving our state’s students. The first pillar of the Blueprint is Early Childhood Education and the law requires a major expansion of pre-kindergarten programs. How is it going? We ask Maya Lora, an early childhood education reporter with WYPR’s partner the Baltimore Banner.