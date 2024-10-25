© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore author's 'Haunt Sweet Home' melds hauntings, a ghost, and reality TV

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
Photo: Provided by Macmillan Publishers
Photo: Provided by Macmillan Publishers

A reality television show where “Ghost Hunters” meets “Dream Home Makeover” is the setting of Sarah Pinsker’s new book, “Haunt Sweet Home.”

The title of the book is also the name of the fictional TV show at its center … where the book’s main character, Mara gets a job as an overnight production assistant, making eerie things happen to get reactions from the new homeowners on-camera.

And amid all these bespoke haunted houses, it’s not too much of a spoiler to say that more real haunting comes to Mara herself.

We talk with Sarah Pinsker about her book and more.

If you're up for a road trip from Baltimore, Pinsker will be at A Novel Idea book store on Wed., Oct. 30, at 6:00pm, in conversation with A.C. Wise. 1726 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA.

On The Record
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
