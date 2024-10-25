Baltimore author's 'Haunt Sweet Home' melds hauntings, a ghost, and reality TV

A reality television show where “Ghost Hunters” meets “Dream Home Makeover” is the setting of Sarah Pinsker’s new book, “Haunt Sweet Home.”

The title of the book is also the name of the fictional TV show at its center … where the book’s main character, Mara gets a job as an overnight production assistant, making eerie things happen to get reactions from the new homeowners on-camera.

And amid all these bespoke haunted houses, it’s not too much of a spoiler to say that more real haunting comes to Mara herself.

We talk with Sarah Pinsker about her book and more.

If you're up for a road trip from Baltimore, Pinsker will be at A Novel Idea book store on Wed., Oct. 30, at 6:00pm, in conversation with A.C. Wise. 1726 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA.