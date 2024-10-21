© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

MTA budget cuts don't support Gov. Moore's bet on Baltimore

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
Baltimore City bus lines are just one sector of the city's public transit that could suffer from MDOT budget cuts. Photo: Brian O'Malley
Baltimore City bus lines are just one sector of the city's public transit that could suffer from MDOT budget cuts. Photo: Brian O'Malley

Gov. Moore claims a strong Baltimore leads to a strong Maryland. Now transportation advocates want him to commit to his word. Nearly 700 million dollars in transit maintenance and repair hangs in the balance … will MTA get what it needs?

Brian O'Malley, president and CEO of Central Maryland Transportation Alliance sifts through the details of this complicated, ongoing challenge for Baltimore.

Links: CMTA letter to Gov. Wes Moore, transportation reporting by Baltimore Banner, Draft Consolidated Transportation Program Budget, CMTA response to CTP budget.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsMTA Cuts
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr