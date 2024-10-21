MTA budget cuts don't support Gov. Moore's bet on Baltimore

Gov. Moore claims a strong Baltimore leads to a strong Maryland. Now transportation advocates want him to commit to his word. Nearly 700 million dollars in transit maintenance and repair hangs in the balance … will MTA get what it needs?

Brian O'Malley, president and CEO of Central Maryland Transportation Alliance sifts through the details of this complicated, ongoing challenge for Baltimore.

Links: CMTA letter to Gov. Wes Moore, transportation reporting by Baltimore Banner, Draft Consolidated Transportation Program Budget, CMTA response to CTP budget.

