Baltimore's SquashWise motivates youth on and off the courts
1 of 5 — Action Shot Tsucalas_compressed.jpg
Jaylen Harris is a junior at Baltimore City College. He plays on the SquashWise high performance team. Photo: Plaid Photo/Justin Tsucalas
2 of 5 — Squashwise_2023-05-17_TSUCALAS_2C7A8029.jpg
Marisa Coleman is a sophomore at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. She plays on the SquashWise high performance team and travels regularly to compete and train. Photo: Plaid Photo/Justin Tsucalas
3 of 5 — Squashwise_2023-05-17_TSUCALAS_2C7A8430.jpg
SquashWise students prepare for a match. The non-profit is in the process of moving into the former Greyhound bus station building. Photo: Plaid Photo/Justin Tsucalas
4 of 5 — Team shot_Tsucalas_compressed.jpg
SquashWise programs meld the fast-paced game with personal and academic excellence for middle and high school students in Baltimore. Photo: Plaid Photo/Justin Tsucalas
5 of 5 — Education shot_Tsucalas_compressed.jpg
SquashWise participants are student-athletes. They're expected to maintain a 3.0 grade average to participate in the program. Photo: Plaid Photo/Justin Tsucalas
For a group of Baltimore middle and high school students, squash is more than a vegetable! They participate in SquashWise. The non-profit melds the fast-paced game with personal development and academic excellence. We hear from Abby Markoe, co-founder and executive director, and visit the courts to hear from some of the coaches and students!
Links: Community SquashWise sign up, Squash with Your Squad sign up, Greyhound project, Youth Develop Programs.