On The Record

Two years after Dobbs: Expanding abortion access in Maryland

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
An exam room is seen at a Planned Parenthood facility in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
An exam room is seen at a Planned Parenthood facility in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It's been two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and declared that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion.

Meanwhile, Maryland voters will have a chance in November to enshrine abortion rights through an amendment to the state constitution. And a new statewide program will train more health care professionals to provide abortion care.

The $10.6 million state-funded Abortion Care Clinical Training Program will be administered by the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Dr. Jessica Lee is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences in the school of medicine and co-principal investigator of the training program.

Mary Jo Bondy, a certified physician assistant, directs UMB's Doctor of Medical Science program and is interim associate dean for the graduate school. Bondy is co-principal investigator of the training program.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
