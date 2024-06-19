Two years after Dobbs: Expanding abortion access in Maryland

It's been two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and declared that the Constitution does not grant a right to abortion.

Meanwhile, Maryland voters will have a chance in November to enshrine abortion rights through an amendment to the state constitution. And a new statewide program will train more health care professionals to provide abortion care.

The $10.6 million state-funded Abortion Care Clinical Training Program will be administered by the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Dr. Jessica Lee is an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences in the school of medicine and co-principal investigator of the training program.

Mary Jo Bondy, a certified physician assistant, directs UMB's Doctor of Medical Science program and is interim associate dean for the graduate school. Bondy is co-principal investigator of the training program.

