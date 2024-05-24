Stories from the Stoop: Trust the process!

Here's a Stoop Story from Luis Rosa-Valentin about why not trying in life … is not an option. Rosa-Valentin served in the U.S. Army until 2008, when he was injured during his service in Iraq. Now he is an artist and the president of Single-Handed Arts.

We at OTR want to take this moment to honor and remember all of those who have lost their lives during military service, and send comfort and healing to their families and loved ones. Have a meaningful and mindful Memorial Day.

